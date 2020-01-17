Trump To Attend World Economic Forum In Davos Amid Impeachment

As United States President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is set to begin on January 21, he will be in Davos, Switzerland for the annual World Economic Forum. While the Senate will be hearing his opening arguments in his impeachment trial next week, he sees no risk in jetting away to Switzerland.

While speaking to reporters at the White House Trump said, “I'm going to Davos. I’ll be meeting the biggest business leaders in the world, getting them to come here. I’ll also be meeting with foreign leaders”.

Trump also predicted that his impeachment trial in the Senate will be over "very quickly" as he believes that the charges against him are a 'hoax'. The trial also began with preliminary proceedings after the swearing-in of ten Senators who served as the jury to prosecute the former over two charges of abusing the power and obstructing Congress. However, Trump is very confident that his Republican party majority will stay loyal and that is why he decided to attend the meeting with the foreign leaders.

Trump is accused of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a gas company in Ukraine, as Trump withheld $391 million in military aid that he later released. The US President is also accused of subsequently obstructing a congressional probe into his actions. No matter what rules are in place for the Senate trial, Trump seems to be safe from the prospect of being convicted and removed from office as Republican Party holds a 53-47 majority in the chamber, and conviction requires a two-thirds majority.

World Economic Forum

Trump, who is already under immense political scrutiny, is likely to be one of the most influential and controversial world leaders to attend the annual event. Other leaders who are expected to attend the event include Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Democratic mega-donor George Soros, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg. According to reports, approximately 3,000 leaders from 118 countries are expected at the gathering which is set to take place in Davos from January 21 to January 24.

