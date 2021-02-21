Trump To Come Out Of Exile; Set To Detail Post-loss Agenda At Republicans' CPAC Meeting

Former US President Donald Trump is set to make his first public appearance since leaving the White House on January 20. Trump will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on February 28 where he is likely to highlight the ideas he has for the 'future of the Republican Party', said an official of the American Conservative Union.

The former US President is set to react on the decisions that his successor President Biden has taken on 'immigration and border policies', reversing the orders that Trump had passed during his tenure. Now that Trump has been acquitted by the US Senate in the impeachment trial that he faced for the Janaury 6 Capitol riots, the 45th President said he wished to be 'politically active'.

Trump is also likely to speak on his favourite 'Make America Great Again' initiative, where he will call his followers to support him in his movement, as per US media. In a statement that he released after he was acquitted from allegations over inciting violence at the Capitol, Trump thanked his lawayers and senators who voted against the 'impeachment hoax' He said, "Our historic movement to Make America Great Again has only begun. I look forward to continue this journey and in months ahead, I have a lot to share with you," AP reported.

Trump has maintained a low profile after he was blocked by Twitter post the January 6 riots and subsequent swearing-in of the Biden administration which he skipped. After a brief exile that he spent at his Mar-a-Lago resort at Palm Beach in Florida, the Senate's decision seems to have emboldened Trump to pursue his ideas once again. The CPAC event in Orlando will witness the presence of former Trump administration officials and others from the GOP wing including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.



While CPAC was being held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Maryland, in the outskirts of Columbia since the past eight years, the resort remains shut this year due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

