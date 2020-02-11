New Delhi Aims At Strengthening Strategic Partnership With Trump's India Visit In Feb

After the White House confirmed the visit of United States President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to India, on Tuesday, New Delhi has also released an official press note on the same. The first presidential visit of Trump after impechment acquittal will take place on February 24-25. The US president will visit Delhi and Gujarat.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, His Excellency Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, will pay a State Visit to India on 24-25 February 2020. This will be the President's first visit to India.

During the visit, President Trump and the First Lady will attend official engagements in New Delhi and Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and interact with a wide cross-section of Indian society.

The global strategic partnership between India and the U.S. is based on trust, shared values, mutual respect and understanding, and marked by warmth and friendship between the peoples of the two countries. The relationship has further evolved under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, with significant progress in all areas including trade, defence, counter-terrorism, energy, coordination on regional and global issues as well as people-to-people ties. The visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to review progress in bilateral ties and further strengthen our strategic partnership.

Previously, in September 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a week-long visit culminating in the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly. Prior to his UN Address, he gave an electrifying address in Houston to over 50,000 members of the Indian diaspora at a mega community, while sharing the stage with several top American leaders including Trump. In the US President's address, Trump celebrated the India-US relationship and said that together the countries will deepen their ties.

Trump's Impeachment Acquittal

After five months of hearings and investigations, a divided US Senate acquitted him of charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress to aid his own re-election. While he was acquitted 52-48 on the first article of impeachment, 53-47 on the second article of impeachment. The result meant that President Trump will remain in office for the rest of his term and will fight for a second term during the Presidential elections scheduled in November this year. Trump was the third president in American history to be impeached and acquitted, after Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. Two-thirds of “guilty” votes that is 67 would have been needed to convict and remove Trump from office.

