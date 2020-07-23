Trump Touts 5-word Memory Test To Prove He Got 'mental Stamina' To Lead US

US President Donald Trump boasted about his cognitive ability and said that he “aced” a five-word memory test which is enough to prove that he has the “mental stamina” to lead the nation. Speaking to Fox News, the US President recited “Person. Women. Man. Camera. TV” while revealing the details of the much-discussed cognitive test.

Trump said that the last questions to test the memory were “much more difficult” in which he had to repeat five words “Person. Women. Man. Camera. TV”. He said that he repeated the words in proper sequence but after 15-20 minutes, he was again asked to repeat the same words which he successfully did by saying “Person. Women. Man. Camera. TV”.

"And they say 'that's amazing. How did you do that?'" touted Trump.

Trump said that he was able to do it because he has a good memory and he’s “cognitively there”, questioning the mental capacity of his Democratic rival Joe Biden. He challenged Biden, who is leading the survey polls, to take a similar test, saying “something’s going on”.Trump said that a leader needs physical and mental stamina, giving examples of his Russian and Chinese counterparts.

Read: China To Supply Almost A Billion Masks To US; Mouthpiece Waves Contract In Trump's Face

Here’s the video:

Oh my god. pic.twitter.com/hP3h20Oxuc — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 23, 2020

The interview immediately went viral and netizens ridiculed Trump for boasting about a minor test. Comedian Sarah Cooper, known for her impersonating Trump, asked for the “rest of the goldmine”, saying she just wants to know how many times the US President explains the “baby test” to the “poor helpless interviewer”. Check out some other social media reactions:

It is hard for me to imagine how anyone might be impressed with this answer. Seriously. Will his base supporters listen to this, and say, 'yep, that's my guy!' What is the political strategy at play here? I honestly do not get it. https://t.co/yuYvxnkg43 — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) July 23, 2020

i was avoiding this clip last night but boy was it worth the wait https://t.co/MVW0qkUZwM — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 23, 2020

Hilarious, Trump bragging about the difficulty of taking a test used to screen patients for Alzheimer’s disease! https://t.co/v6OMGrRDan — Robert Varipapa (@drbob) July 23, 2020

Read: China's Mouthpiece Dubs Houston Consulate Closure As Trump's Election Gambit