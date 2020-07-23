Donald Trump On Biden's 'racist President' Remark: 'I've Done More For Black Americans'

US President Donald Trump recently responded to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden calling him America’s ‘first racist president’. The US President said that he has done more for the Black community than any other President except maybe President Lincoln. Trump once again made this statement during a press briefing about the coronavirus pandemic.

'Done more for Black community than anybody': Trump

According to reports, when Donald Trump was asked about Joe Biden’s attack and him calling Trump a ‘racist President’, Trump responded by reiterating the passage of the criminal justice reform bill under his administration and the strength of the economy of minority communities prior to the coronavirus pandemic. And lastly, before exiting the briefing room Trump made his statements about doing more for the Black community in America than any other president, barring Abraham Lincoln.

As per reports, similar comments in the past by the US President have drawn widespread criticism and his rhetoric has frequently been called ‘racist’ in the past. Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden reportedly lashed out at Donald Trump and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic at a town hall with union workers. Biden referred to an instance wherein Trump had called the deadly coronavirus the ‘China Virus’.

Biden during his speech said that no American president in the past, be it Democrat or Republican had done such a thing. He added that there existed Racist people in the past who had tried to get elected president in the past, none of them had succeeded while Donald Trump had.

In the past, even before becoming President Donald Trump has faced allegations of racism. Trump in the past routinely claimed that Barack Obama, his predecessor and America’s first black president was not born in America. In addition, Trump in the past has referred to African nations using unsavoury terms and also clearly stated that he believed that Mexico was sending criminals over to America. In one particular instance, Trump suggested that four minority congresswomen should ‘go back’ while three of them, in fact, were born in America.

When asked during the briefing about the recent violence in Chicago, Trump has decided to blame the city’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot (D) and added that he would be sending federal agents in an attempt to quell the violence.

