Trump Touts Learning 'a Lot' About COVID-19 By Going To 'real School' In Video Message

As US President Donald Trump recovers from COVID-19, he posted another video message from the Walter Reed Medical Centre and paid a “surprise visit” to his supporters outside the facility on Sunday, October 4 (local time).

In a little more than a minute-long clip, Trump said that he has had a “very interesting journey” and was learning a lot about COVID-19 by going to the “real school” and not the “read the book school”. While the US President is being monitored at the military hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, his motorcade drove past his supporters outside the centre.

“It has been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about Covid-19. I learned by really going to the school and this is the real school and this isn’t the read the book school. And I get it and I understand it,” said Trump.

Trump left the Walter Reed premises briefly to greet his “enthusiastic” supporters, who he called “some of the great patriots”. In the message posted on Twitter after his visit, US President thanked the doctors at the hospital and said that the work they do is “absolutely amazing”.

The US President also informed about his health and said he was “getting great reports from the doctors”. As per reports, his medical team had previously said that Trump experienced two episodes of blood-oxygen drops during his admission but is likely to be discharged on Monday, October 5.

Trump talked about 'the real test'

In a previous video message, Trump said that the next few days in isolation will be “the real test” and the added that “whatever happens, happens”. With a host of rumours about his illness, Trump recorded his message sitting behind a desk and said he is “feeling better” now. He also thanked the doctors for ‘miracle’ therapeutics and world leaders for sending in wishes for a speedy recovery.

"I think we're going to have a very good result, over the next few days we're going to know for sure. I want to thank everybody out there, the outpouring of love has been incredible," said Trump.

