Trump's 'nuclear Football' Briefcase With Missile Launch Codes At Walter Reed: Reports

US President’s ‘nuclear football’ briefcase that holds missile launch codes was loaded onto Marin One when Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Centre for COVID-19 treatment, the Daily Mail reported on October 3.

Officially called the ‘Presidential Emergency Satchel’, the US President is always followed by the case along with a military aide wherever he goes in order to be prepared for unprecedented circumstances. However, as per reports, even Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis was not enough to stop the procedure from being followed as the briefcase was snapped taken inside the helicopter.

Nuclear “football” went on Marine One to Walter Read with Trump as he convalesces. pic.twitter.com/z48YLGWdgB — Melissa Hanham (@mhanham) October 3, 2020

The 74-year-old US President and his wife Melania Trump, the First Lady had announced testing positive for COVID-19 October 2. While Trump’s age has put him at a higher risk of serious complications from the novel coronavirus, he had initially said there were only ‘mild symptoms’. Melania, on the other hand, had said that the couple is “feeling good”.

Trump received supplemental Oxygen

Before US President Donald Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Centre on Friday, he reportedly received supplemental oxygen at the White House. While Trump has continued to post about his wellbeing on social media, US media reports on Saturday, October 3 quoted an unnamed source saying that the next 48 hours “will be critical” for the US President as he gets treated for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, in a recorded video message from the Walter Reed Medical Center, US President Donal Trump apprised the world on his COVID-19 recovery on Saturday. As he battles COVID-19, Trump acknowledged that the next few days in isolation will be “the real test” but preceded by saying “whatever happens, happens”. With a host of rumours about his illness, Trump recorded his message sitting behind a desk and said he is “feeling better” now. He also thanked the doctors for ‘miracle’ therapeutics and world leaders for sending in wishes for a speedy recovery.

"I think we're going to have a very good result, over the next few days we're going to know for sure. I want to thank everybody out there, the outpouring of love has been incredible," said Trump.

Image: @mhanham/Twitter