Trump Tweets 123 Times In Couple Of Hours Amid Impeachment Charges, Makes Twitter Record

US News

US President Donald Trump tweeted 123 times within a couple of hours against the House Judiciary Committee’s decision to initiate impeachment charges.

Trump

US President Donald Trump, breaking all his previous records, tweeted 123 times within a couple of hours against the House Judiciary Committee’s decision to initiate impeachment charges. Trump is known for expressing his emotions instantly on Twitter and the Tsunami of tweets clearly indicated that the Republican President was furious.

In a no-holds-barred series of tweets, Trump attacked Democrats calling them the “Party of Hate” and accused the House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi of admitting that she has been working on impeachment for two and a half years. Trump, from his official twitter handle @realDonaldTrump, tweeted 123 times, including tweets and retweets.

Biden takes jibe

Joe Biden, a Democrat and presidential primary candidate for 2020 elections, took a dig at Trump’s flurry of tweets saying, “Give it a rest, man”. Trump’s habit to launch attacks on opponents through a barrage of tweets was even mentioned by a group of mental health professionals in a petition submitted to the House Judiciary Committee where they had warned about his deteriorating mental state. The petition, initiated by three pre-eminent psychiatrists, was signed by at least 350 mental health professionals.

“What makes Donald Trump so dangerous is the brittleness of his sense of worth.  Any slight or criticism is experienced as a humiliation and degradation. To cope with the resultant hollow and empty feeling, he reacts with what is referred to as narcissistic rage,” the petition read.

Earlier, a US House of Representatives panel approved two impeachment charges against Trump in a bitterly divided decision which was strongly along party lines. The panel voted 23-17 in the favour approval of impeachment charges, putting Trump on track to become the third US president ever to be impeached.  

“We are moving forward with Articles of Impeachment to urgently respond to the President’s actions, which are an imminent threat and a clear and present danger to our national security and our democracy,” tweeted the House Judiciary Committee led by the Democrats on December 13.

In the history of the United States, only two presidents, Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998, have been impeached so far but both got acquitted in the Senate. In 1974, the then President Richard Nixon had faced impeachment proceedings but resigned from the office before any voting could take place.

