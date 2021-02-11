'Trump Was Inciter-in-chief': Democrats In Impeachment Trial Recreating Capitol Riot Scene

Democrat prosecutors on February 10 called former US President Donald Trump ‘inciter-in-chief’ as they recreated the Capitol siege. Impeachment managers ran video footage and audio clips that were previously unseen, as they held Trump responsible for the Capitol insurrection on the basis of evidence. House impeachment managers, the acting prosecutors for the Senate, accused the former president of inciting a failed attempt at coup that claimed 5 lives and posed threat to the safety of Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as Trump-inspired mob broke into the building and ransacked congressional offices.

In their opening argument on Day 2 of impeachment trial, the Senate Dems accused the former president of disregarding the sacred oath of office and propagating chaos and destruction at government property. Dems cited Trump's refusal to acknowledge his defeat as a cause that provoked his supporters to swarm to Capitol Hill in order to disrupt Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. In the chilling footages that were aired, pro-Trump mob was seen hijacking the Capitol building ahead of the House and Senate's scheduled joint session at 1 p.m. on Jan.6. A flood of mob broke past police barricades, shouting “Stop the steal,” as they broke window panes, smashed doors and infiltrated offices, halting legislative procedures.

Senate jurors push for conviction

In one of footages, a Capitol police officer was seen shooting into the crowd through a broken window, wounding a San Diego woman, Ashli Babbitt with a gunshot, that later caused her death. Police was heard yelling on radio that they had “lost the line” as crowd clad in armed gears and combat equipment roamed few miles away from the Congress, chanting “Hang Mike Pence.” Prosecutors alleged that the Senate jurors made up their minds for acquittal or conviction.

“They did it because Donald Trump sent them on this mission,” Democratic delegate representing the Virgin Islands, Stacey Plaskett, was quoted saying by AP. “President Trump put a target on their backs and his mob broke into the Capitol to hunt them down,” she added.

House Democrats also presented dozens of Trump’s tweets before hearing wherein he asked pro MAGA base to go to Capitol and “fight like hell” . “To us it may have felt like chaos and madness, but there was method to the madness that day,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the lead prosecutor, was quoted saying by AP.

[A security video shows Vice President Mike Pence being evacuated as rioters breach the Capitol. Credit: AP]

[Insurrection at US Capitol. Credit: AP]

[Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., one of the Democratic House impeachment managers, arrives at opening arguments. Credit: AP]

(Image Credit: AP)