Republican Senator Warns Over 'impeachments Of Former Democratic Presidents'

GOP Texas Senator John Cornyn on January 23 warned that Donald Trump’s second impeachment can lead to the prosecution of the former Democratic presidents after the Republicans take over the office. Cornyn’s remarks came as the US House of Representatives delivered the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, paving the way for his trial. However, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is proposing to push Trump's impeachment trial to February which would, according to him, give the former president accused of inciting the January 6 Capitol insurrection, some more time to prepare and review his case.

On 1/6 Congress decided it was not wise to disenfranchise voters and overrule the state certification of their electors. Why would we now think it’s right to preemptively disenfranchise voters and overrule the states? It makes no sense. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 21, 2021

Democrats can’t have it both ways: an unconstitutional impeachment trial & Senate confirmation of the Biden admin’s national security team. They need to choose between being vindictive or staffing the administration to keep the nation safe. What will it be: revenge or security? — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 21, 2021

“I believe an impeachment trial of a former president is unconstitutional and would set a very dangerous precedent,” Johnson said. He added, “There is no provision in the Constitution for holding such a trial over a former president who is now a private citizen. Where would we get the authority to do so?”

Johnson appealed to Biden, saying that if he was, in fact, sincere in his call for unity, he will tell speaker Pelosi "not to send her impeachment article to the Senate, and tell sen. Schumer to choose national security over vindictiveness". However, Pelosi earlier made clear that she would push ahead with efforts to impeach Donald Trump, adding "no one is above the law”, holding former President responsible for inciting violence as pro-MAGA supporters stormed inside the US Capitol building.

Huge political implication

Meanwhile, in a virtual interview with the National Association of Black Journalists, President Joe Biden said that the sitting president investigating the outgoing administration comes with huge legal and political implications. He told reporters that Presidency wasn’t about “settling scores” and any such action might further divide the country. Separately, in a televised interview with NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro, Biden said, "the Justice Department is not the president's private law firm. The attorney general is not the president's private lawyer. I will not interfere with the Justice Department's judgment of whether or not they think they should pursue the prosecution of anyone that they think has violated the law".

