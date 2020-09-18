Trump To Address UNGA From White House On Sept 22 As 75th Session Kicks Off Virtually

The US President Donald Trump will be addressing the United Nations General Assembly on September 22 from White House instead of travelling to New York, his chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Thursday. While speaking to reporters, Meadows said that Trump ‘is not going’ for the 75th session of the UNGA. He did not give any specific reason for the US President not attending the session in-person, however, it was earlier reported that Trump would be the only leader coming to UN headquarters in New York this year.

Back in May, UN Secretary-General had urged global leaders to send video statements to the annual high-level gathering instead of travelling amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. The United States is traditionally the second country after Brazil to address the General Assembly. Trump is due to speak on September 22.

UNGA session begins virtually

Meanwhile, the 75th session of UNGA has already commenced with leaders meeting virtually for the first time since its inception. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the leaders are required to submit their pre-recorded videos for the summit and high-level meetings. The landmark session also marks one of the busiest years for the organisation with the virus outbreak, multiple elections and peace treaties happening across the world.

The session was preceded by Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkin who assumed charge as the president of the session succeeding Nigeria’s Tijjani Muhammad-Bande. Addressing the opening of 2020 session, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, asserted that the year would be important for the organisation adding that all countries must continue to respond to the immediate impact of the” COVID-19 pandemic by strengthening health systems and supporting the development and equitable distribution of treatments and vaccines”.

He also called for ‘unity and solidarity’ and urged for support for 'most vulnerable’. The UNGA President Bozkir, on the other hand, said that the General Debate week of the UN General Assembly will see the largest number of leaders delivering their national messages this year. The session is likely to witness an address from PM Narendra Modi.

