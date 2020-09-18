Last Updated:

Donald Trump Wishes 'great Leader, Loyal Friend' PM Modi On His 70th Birthday

US President Donald Trump conveyed wishes to PM Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and described him as a "great leader" and a "loyal friend".

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday conveyed wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and called him a "great leader" and a "loyal friend".

Taking to Twitter, Trump shared a photograph of his visit to India in February, in which he and PM Modi are seen holding their hands high at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. US First Lady Melania Trump is also seen joining them on the stage.

Both PM Modi and President Trump share good chemistry and the two leaders never leave any opportunity to display their bonhomie to the world, highlighting the strong and fruitful partnership between India and the US. In September 2019, the Prime Minister had visited America, where he addressed the 'Howdy Modi' event in Texas along with Donald Trump.

'Follow COVID-19 protocols' as birthday gift

Several leaders in India and across the world extended their greetings to PM Modi to mark to 70th birthday. The Prime Minister thanked everyone for their wishes. Replying to well-wishers who had asked what the PM would like for his birthday, he asked people to continue following the COVID-19 measures such as wearing masks and observing social distancing. 

In his tweet, PM Modi urged the people to continue to wear a mask or face covering while in public and also to wear it well as in the mask should cover one's nose and mouth. He reiterated the concept of ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’ with a focus on social distancing and avoid crowded places. Lastly, PM Modi advised people to improve their immunity in a bid to 'make our planet healthy'

(With inputs from agency) | (Image credits: PTI)

