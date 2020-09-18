Donald Trump Wishes 'great Leader, Loyal Friend' PM Modi On His 70th Birthday

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday conveyed wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and called him a "great leader" and a "loyal friend".

Taking to Twitter, Trump shared a photograph of his visit to India in February, in which he and PM Modi are seen holding their hands high at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. US First Lady Melania Trump is also seen joining them on the stage.

I would like to extend best wishes and a very happy 70th birthday to the Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi. Many happy returns to a GREAT LEADER and loyal friend! pic.twitter.com/CWlVkHk16X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

Both PM Modi and President Trump share good chemistry and the two leaders never leave any opportunity to display their bonhomie to the world, highlighting the strong and fruitful partnership between India and the US. In September 2019, the Prime Minister had visited America, where he addressed the 'Howdy Modi' event in Texas along with Donald Trump.

'Follow COVID-19 protocols' as birthday gift

Several leaders in India and across the world extended their greetings to PM Modi to mark to 70th birthday. The Prime Minister thanked everyone for their wishes. Replying to well-wishers who had asked what the PM would like for his birthday, he asked people to continue following the COVID-19 measures such as wearing masks and observing social distancing.

In his tweet, PM Modi urged the people to continue to wear a mask or face covering while in public and also to wear it well as in the mask should cover one's nose and mouth. He reiterated the concept of ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’ with a focus on social distancing and avoid crowded places. Lastly, PM Modi advised people to improve their immunity in a bid to 'make our planet healthy'

Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now:



Keep wearing a mask and wear it properly.



Follow social distancing. Remember ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’



Avoid crowded spaces.



Improve your immunity.



Let us make our planet healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

(With inputs from agency) | (Image credits: PTI)