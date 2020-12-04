Trump Wishes 'Merry Christmas' As Melania Lights Up National Christmas Tree At White House

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on December 5 lit the National Christmas Tree at the White House, a tradition that has been going on since 1923. Trump thanked the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service for decorating the tree at the presidential palace. President Trump further thanked the U.S. Marine Corps Band and the Tucson Arizona Boys Choir for complementing the lighting ceremony with amazing music.

"More than 2,000 years ago, a brilliant star shone in the East. Wise men traveled far, far afield. I mean, they were a long-distance away. And they came and they stood with us under the star, where they found the Holy Family in Bethlehem. As the Bible tells us, when the Wise Men “had come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary, his mother, and fell down and worshipped him," Trump said in his speech.

Trump thanks first responders

Trump also thanked the veterans and service members for sacrificing their lives for the country and staying away from their loved ones even during festivities. Trump thanked the "incredible" police and sheriffs, federal law enforcement, Secret Service, firefighters, paramedics, and all first responders. The outgoing president wished Merry Christmas to all Americans on behalf of Melania and his entire family.

The tradition of lighting a Christmas tree at the White House was started in 1923 when the 30th US President Calvin Coolidge lit the first National Christmas Tree. The tradition has been going on ever since and this year was Trump's fourth and last ceremony as he has been defeated by Joe Biden in the recently-concluded presidential election.

(Image Credit: AP)