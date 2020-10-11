Covid Cure? Trump Wants Experimental Drug Regeneron He Used Cleared By FDA; 'bugging Them'

US President Donald Trump, in a recent video posted on Twitter on October 8 credited the experimental drugs from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Eli Lilly and Co for his quick recovery from COVID-19. While speaking further about his recovery from the infection, Trump said that the doctors at the Walter Reeds Hospital did a great job. He also added that the doctors have him Regeneron along with few other experimental drugs, after which he immediately started to feel better and healthy.

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

In the video, Trump went on to describe that despite the drugs given to him while he was admitted at Walter Reed hospital were 'therapeutic drugs', it made him feel better and is the ultimate cure for the COVID-19 infection. Satisfied with the result of these drugs, he said that he is trying his best to get them approved for the public as soon as possible. Authorising Regeneron and few other experimental drugs himself, he said that once these drugs are approved by FDA, he will ensure that the senior citizens who are suffering from Coronavirus infection get the drugs on a priority basis.

Donald Trump said, "It is a cure for me, I took the experimental drugs and within 24 hours I was feeling good, willing to step out of the hospital."

Speaking on COVID-19 vaccine, Trump said that he is continuously 'bugging' the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize the use of the drug as soon as possible. As per the media reports, Trump said that if the drugs manufactured by Regeneron and Eli Lilly, both gain success at the clinical trials, they would be a 'cure' to the infection.

Trump once again criticized China for spreading COVID-19 across the globe. He said that China will have to pay a big price for what it has done to the USA and other parts of the world. Awaiting the FDA's approval he informed that multiple doses of Regeneron and other experimental drugs have been manufactured and are ready for distribution. Trump is one among the 10 people who have been able to secure access to the experimental drugs including Regeneron, melatonin under "compassionate use" rule without being a part of the clinical study.

