Donald Trump's Campaign Manager Bill Stepien Tests Positive For COVID-19

US President's Donald Trump's campaign manager has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, October 2. Bill Stepien, 42, currently has "mild flu-like symptoms" and will be working from home until the recovery. In addition, Stepien was promoted to run a high-profile campaign this summer to help revive Trump’s re-election bid. The recent development was earlier reported by Politico which came hours after President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment for Covid-19.

Stepien was among a group of senior Trump campaign staffers who were tested, but he is the only one who tested positive so far. Earlier on Friday, he announced that the Trump campaign was switching all physical events to virtual events “temporarily” in the wake of Trump's test results.

POTUS tests positive

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

On October 1, the US president and first lady announced, just before 1 a.m. that they had tested positive to the coronavirus following the positive diagnosis of Trump’s close adviser Hope Hicks. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," the US president tweeted, adding, that the first lady Melania Trump and he will “get through this together.”White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in a televised press conference said that as the President continues to assume his duties out of his residence, the White House staff is ensuring his health and safety.

Trump is receiving Remdesivir therapy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, where he was admitted last afternoon after testing positive for COVID-19. According to the president's physician Sean Patrick Conley, Trump completed his first dose of Remdesivir on October 2. Conley said that Trump is doing "very well" at the hospital and is not requiring any supplementary oxygen.

In a press release, the White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that US President was experiencing some of the “mild symptoms” from the virus, but was, in fact, “feeling good.” In a statement, the campaign manager announced that all campaign events involving the president's participation were in the process of being moved to a virtual one, meanwhile, they could also be “temporarily postponed” in the wake of the President’s positive diagnosis of the COVID-19. The events, Stepien added, will be considered on a case-by-case basis and the relevant announcement would be made in days ahead.

