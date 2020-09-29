Trump's Ex-campaign Manager Brad Parscale Allegedly Hit Wife, Had 10 Guns: Police

US President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale had 10 guns in his Florida home, said Fort Lauderdale police on September 28, after his dramatic arrest outside his house. Parscale’s wife accused him of beating her and threatening to commit suicide with a loaded pistol during an argument, according to a police report about the incident. Police released a bodycam video in which Parscale’s wife, Candice, can be seen outside the house in a bikini and towel telling police that her husband was “acting crazy” with a loaded handgun.

"I saw him open the blinds in the front yard and he closed them and I heard what I thought was a gunshot," she said.

The 44-year-old former Trump’s campaign manager later emerges from the house, shirtless and holding a beer can and gets tackled by armed police. He can be heard saying “I didn’t do anything” as police knock him down to the ground and restrain in handcuffs. According to media reports, police said that he appeared to be drunk and quoted his wife saying he had turned violent in the recent weeks. Parscale had reportedly two shotguns, two rifles and six handguns on the property.

Trump's rally turnout

Parscale was demoted shortly after a poor turnout at Trump’ rally in Tusla, Oklahoma, followed by reports of K-pop fans and Tik Tok users tricking them into believing a turnout of over a million people by making fake bookings. Teenagers across the United States were said to have pranked Trump’s campaign team by booking tickets for the rally with no intention to turn up so as to produce empty seats.

Parscale had said in a statement that the real reason behind the low turnout was “fake news media” warning people away from the rally because of COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter protests. He said that recent images of American cities on fire had a “real impact” on people bringing their families and children to the rally.

“Leftists and online trolls doing a victory lap, thinking they somehow impacted rally attendance, don’t know what they’re talking about or how our rallies work,” he added.

(Image: AP)