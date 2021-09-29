Trump's Ex-Press Secy Claims He Called From Air Force One To Defend 'penis Shape, Size'

Ex-White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, has levelled sensational allegations against former President Donald Trump claiming that he had once called her to defend the shape and size of his penis. In her new book titled- “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," Grisham has accused Trump of behaving with her inappropriately and calling her from Air Force One to assure her that his penis was not 'toadstool shaped. The term was first used by adult-film star Stormy Daniels in 2018 as she dished details of her alleged affair with the ex-president in a tell-all book.

According to the Washington Post which has recieved a copy of the ex-aide's memoir, Trump had an alleged 'meltdown' over Stormy Daniels’ writing where she called his penis “smaller than average." Later, he felt the need to call Grisham from Air Force One to assure her that it was not small or toadstool-shaped, as the porn star had alleged. "Uh, yes sir," Grisham says she replied.

"Everything down there is fine,' he said. What the hell was I supposed to say to that? I kept it to a simple 'Okay,' praying that somehow we'd get disconnected," writes Grisham. "'It's fine,' he repeated. 'Uh, yes, sir,' I replied. Well, that was awkward."

Donald Trump hits out at Grisham

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has hit out at his former White House aide over the claims. In a statement, Trump said that her 'breakup' with an administration official in the White House had made her 'very angry and bitter.' "Stephanie didn’t have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning," Trump said.

Interestingly, Stephanie Grisham has mentioned an anecdote with former White House official Max Miller, with who she was in a relationship with. She has claimed that Trump’s aides designated a White House official, known as the “Music Man,” to calm him down when he was on the brink of rage. One of Trump's favourite show tunes to calm down was “Memory” from Cats, she has revealed. "Music Man" has been identified as Max Miller, Grisham's former boyfriend, by the New York Times.

Former First lady Melania Trump has also slammed Grisham's sensational accounts accusing her of attempting to gain publicity. A statement from Melania's office read, "Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump."