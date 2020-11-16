Trump's 'I Won The Election' Tweet Gives People Monday Motivation, Netizens Say 'genius'

US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric tweet about winning the presidential elections on November 16 has given the Twitter users “much needed Monday motivation”. From people saying they topped several competitive exams to YouTubers claiming that they won the award for the best channel, Trump’s “I won the election” claim started an optimistic trend on the micro-blogging website with thousands of internet users manifesting something that “did not happen” similar to the Republican leader fate in US Election 2020. While Trump has continued to post baseless claims about the election being ‘rigged’ and ‘stolen’, major US media outlets have declared Democrat Joe Biden as the 46th US President-elect. Here are some of the hilarious responses by internet users:

I CAN WIN A 1V1 BO7 AGAINST @Joreuz_ https://t.co/K6WL26nLxs — Svengster (@SJKoehorst) November 16, 2020

VIJAY WON FILMFARE AWARD https://t.co/fK0gxeVA1Q — Troll Vijay (@TrollVijay) November 16, 2020

I won the Esports Awards

Content Creator of the Year! https://t.co/95HN7ihagE — TΞRRORISΞR (@Terroriser) November 16, 2020

I won a different election. ðŸ˜œ https://t.co/LFBvSodEL4 — Enas (@Enas_Saddoh) November 16, 2020

I own a plot on Mars ! https://t.co/8u3AeS3FOs — Punam (@singh_punam) November 16, 2020

ABSOLUTE LIE. YOU DID NOT WIN. https://t.co/aWtgqKgMAW — Stephanie (@Stephan71053064) November 16, 2020

Trump's disputed claims on Twitter

Evidently irked with the outcome of US Election 2020, incumbent Donald Trump claimed he “won” the race to White House on November 16, a day after acknowledging president-elect Joe Biden’s victory earlier. Lambasting the media for ‘assuming’ that Biden will descend to the US Presidency, Trump said that his side is not even being shown. While Twitter labelled all posts by 45th US President as “disputed”, Trump said that the presidential elections “attacked like never before”.

From poll watchers being “thrown out” to ballots being altered, Trump unleashed the similar unproven claims about the votes being counted to sow doubt among his supporters. Ending the rant by saying that the “world is watching”, several days after major US media outlets called Biden as the winner, Trump continues to go on with his refusal to concede, stalling the transition process and questioning the long-standing democratic process.

Why does the Fake News Media continuously assume that Joe Biden will ascend to the Presidency, not even allowing our side to show, which we are just getting ready to do, how badly shattered and violated our great Constitution has been in the 2020 Election. It was attacked,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Trump’s Twitter spree on November 16 came after he acknowledged Joe Biden’s victory for the first time on November 15 even though he continued with a disputed claim about the “rigged” elections. While Trump has not yet conceded in the race to White House, he is being criticised for stalling the transition process that is essential before Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris are sworn in on January 20, 2021.

