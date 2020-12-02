Trump's Lawyer Giuliani Seeking Pre-emptive Presidential Pardon For Unknown Crimes: Report

Former New York City Mayor and Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is reported to have held a discussion with the US President on Tuesday, December 1 about the possibility of receiving a preemptive pardon before the latter leaves office in January.

Citing two people who revealed about the discussion, the New York Times reported that Giuliani discussed the pardon with Trump as recently as last week and this was not the first conversation they had about it. If the report is to be believed, anonymous sources further stated that it was not clear who broached the topic first, and it was not immediately clear if Trump would follow through on the request.

The report further stated that there were no immediate details regarding the crimes Giuliani allegedly wants to be pardoned of. Meanwhile, the Federal prosecutors are investigating him for his involvement in Ukraine business dealings that eventually led to Trump's impeachment.

Giuliani's lawyer told the newspaper in a statement that he's not concerned about the investigation because Giuliani didn't do anything wrong and that's been their position right from the start. In the United States, the president holds the power to grant a pardon for a crime that has not been charged or convicted yet but it does not happen often. It must be noted that Trump has earlier used his presidential pardoning power to help his associates. Trump has so far pardoned his partners Michael Flynn and Roger Stone, who were both charged with lying to federal investigators conducting the Mueller investigation.

'Hot Mess': Rudy Giuliani's Hair Dye Drips

Last week Giuliani caught the limelight for a different reason altogether. On November 19, Giuliani appeared to sweat his brown coloured hair dye during a press conference that was streamed LIVE on US TV stations. Giuliani was giving an update about Trump’s election bids, which he alleged were plagued by errors and rejected by the courts.

Interestingly, what caught the viewers’ attention was Giuliani’s tone as if he was falling apart which was followed by the trickling of his hair dye from the side of his head. While the former New York City’s mayor seemed oblivious about it, many stations including CNN and MSNBC halted the appalling telecast but many networks, in all spirits, continued.

(Image Credits-AP)