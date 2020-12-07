Trump's Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Tests COVID Positive As He Travels For 'election Fraud' Cases

US President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump announced on Twitter. Calling Giuliani "the greatest mayor in the history of New York City", Trump wrote that his attorney has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election but recently contracted the "China virus". "Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on," Trump asserted, extending best wishes to his lawyer for his speedy recovery.

While no details were released about how Rudy Giuliani got infected, the lawyer was seen rigorously holding conferences and contesting Joe Biden's victory in an attempt to overturn the results of the US election. The 76-year-old falls in the high risk and the vulnerable category of the COVID-19 infection. Giuliani’s team hasn't immediately responded to whether he has any symptoms in an official statement. Giuliani contracted the virus almost two weeks after his son Andrew Giuliani.

Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew had tested positive for COVID-19 along with Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. Andrew had joined Trump White House’s Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs in 2017. He had informed on Twitter that he was experiencing mild symptoms and was following appropriate protocols, adding that he was quarantined and the authorities were conducting contact tracing. Andrew was infected after his father’s conference at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington as he addressed the gathering without a mask.

Last interviewed with Fox

Prior to the announcement of his COVID-19 diagnosis, Giuliani interviewed with Fox News about Trump’s lawsuits that were sidelined by the federal courts. Appealing directly to the state lawmakers, Giuliani had opined that the US didn't need courts.

The United States Constitution gives sole power to the state legislature to decide presidential elections, he said in his last televised address with Fox. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump have already recovered from a COVID-19 infection.

(Image Credit: AP)