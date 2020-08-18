Trump's Plane Nearly Hit By A Small Drone, White House Says Matter 'under Review'

The US President Donald Trump’s jet, Boeing Co. 757, was nearly hit by a small drone as it approached an airbase near Washington on August 16. According to several people aboard Air Force One, the flying device, which was yellow and Black and shaped like a cross, was reportedly off the right side of the President’s plane. As per international media reports, the drone was seen by several passengers on the jet, shortly before it touched down at 5:54pm (GMT), at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

In a statement on August 17, the White House Military Office and the Air Force’s 89th Airlift Wing reportedly said that they were ‘aware’ to the report. They also added that the matter is ‘under review’.

According to reports, several incidents involving unnamed devices in the US have previously prompted calls by law enforcement and homeland security agencies for greater measures to reign in their use. While it is believed that the civilian drones, which weigh only a few pounds, can’t take down a jetliner, the US government, however, suggested that the damage caused by the drones could be greater than that from a similar-sized bird, which could shatter a cockpit windshield or damage an engine.

There have been incidents where the Federal Aviation Administration have received reports of drones which fly too close to other aircraft or operate in restricted areas. While referring to the recent incident, the FAA informed that under the current regulations, drones must be flown within sight of the operator and no higher than 400 feet above the ground without special waivers.

Drone sighting disrupt operations

The US government also noted that most drone models are equipped with software designed to prevent longer-range flights, however, they also added that incidents continue to pile up. According to reports, there have been a handful instances in which drones actually struck, but none resulted in a serious crash or injuries.

The drone sightings have occasionally disrupted operations at major airports. Keeping the incidents in mind, the FAA reportedly hopes to unveil regulations requiring that civilian drones transmit their location and identity by the end of the year. The new requirement is believed to help prevent the devices from being used by terrorists and to reduce the risk they post to traditional aircraft.

(Image: AP)

