Trump's 'precious, Historical Figures' Brought From France In 2018 Were 'fake': Report

The “precious” artworks that US President Donald Trump brought to the United States on his Air Force One back in 2018 from his trip to France were reportedly “fake”. As Trump’s visit was to the cemetery commemorating the fallen marines of the US in World War I was cancelled, leaving some spare time in his hands, he reportedly decided to take an art piece worth $750,000 from the US ambassador’s residence in Paris when he decided to be there.

Even though the move had spiralled controversy at the time, a recent report by Bloomberg has cited an art dealer saying that the figures, that White House spokesperson Judd Deere regarded as “beautiful, historical pieces” belonging in the US, are “20th-century fakes of wannabe 17th-century sculptures” and are of little value. According to reports, the artwork that trump bough to the home country included Benjamin Franklin bust, a Franklin portrait and a set of figurines of Greek mythical characters.

Trump’s decision of taking the artworks had reportedly left the US ambassador to Paris surprised but still, he chose not to object it. Media reports have also stated that the US President had joked at the time that he would return it after his second term in the White House ends. Deere had confirmed the shift of artworks from Prais to the US saying that they had to be displayed in the People’s House.

Because they fake, the White House officials had to reportedly borrow the original portrait from the National Portrait Gallery to decorate the Oval Office. According to reports, some officials in the US State Department were unhappy with the move as revealed by the internal exchange of emails. However, the borrowing of original art pieces was declared legal as the arts were declared as the property of the US government.

Read - Trump: China Wants Biden To Win US Election

Read - Trump Sharpens Attack On Biden Ahead Of Polls, Says 'if He Wins, China Will Own' US

Trump denies calling fallen soldiers 'losers'

With elections just around the corner, the several controversial reports have budded from Trump’s visit to France, two years. Just recently, US President Donald Trump refuted the report claiming that he called the fallen soldiers “losers” as “fake story” while the US First Lady Melania Trump called it a “dangerous time” when such reports are being published. While addressing the press briefing on September 4, Trump said that it was a false report that was written by a magazine and the same has been confirmed by “many people” who were present there.

The report published by Atlantic magazine had caused a stir in US politics especially when the presidential elections are around the corner. It had stated that Donald Trump said “Americans who died in the war are “losers” and “suckers”.

Mentioning the 2018 visit to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris, the magazine had said that US President dismissed the idea citing fear of his hair getting wet in the rain and because he did not believe in honouring the soldiers who died in the war. However, Trump has categorically denied making such remarks and said for him, the soldiers are “heroes”.

Read - Donald Trump Says Joe Biden Supported China's Entry In 'most Disastrous Trade Deals'

Read - Trump Asks Reporter To 'remove Face Mask' As It 'muffled' Question, Watch His Response

Image: AP