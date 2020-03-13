Bernie Sanders Slams Trump For His Coronavirus Response, As Trump Mulls National Emergency

Slamming President Trump's sluggish response to the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID19), one of his Democratic contender - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders on Friday, took to Twitter stating that Trump was 'unwilling and unwilling to lead selflessly'. Calling for an emergency in the country, he urged for a bipartisan authority of experts to direct a response based on science and fact. His colleague and Democratic presidential frontrunner - Joe Biden too had slammed Trump's decision to ban all travel from Europe, calling for a plan to combat it.

'Trump did not push for Coronavirus testing fearing effect on his re-election': US reports

Bernie and Biden slam Trump

President Trump is unable and unwilling to lead selflessly.



We must immediately convene an emergency, bipartisan authority of experts to support and direct a response that is comprehensive, compassionate, and based first and foremost on science and fact. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 13, 2020

Trump may declare national emergency in US amid Coronavirus spread; death toll now at 36

A wall will not stop the coronavirus.



Banning all travel from Europe — or any other part of the world — will not stop it.



This disease could impact every nation and any person on the planet — and we need a plan to combat it. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 13, 2020

Trump won't be tested for Coronavirus despite meeting infected Bolsonaro aide: White House

Donald Trump may announce national emergency

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is planning to declare a national emergency in the country on Friday under the Stafford Act. Once Trump declares the epidemic an emergency, additional federal funds would reportedly be freed and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will reportedly swing into action. Moreover, Broadway and Disney World have been shut down and major sports leagues like NBA, MLS along with mass gatherings, schools and rallies have already been declared shut.

Coronavirus in US, Trump not tested

As of date, the US has seen 1215 cases of positive cases and 36 total deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Meanwhile, inspite of one of Bolsanaro's aides - who had met with Trump at his Florida resort 'Mar-A-Lago' event had been tested positive, Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence have not yet been tested for the disease. The White House stated that there was 'no need' to do so and that neither Trump nor Pence, would follow any self-quarantine protocols, as they showed no symptoms for COVID-19.

Brazil Prez Jair Bolsanaro refutes testing positive for Coronavirus, days after Trump meet

Trump on Coronavirus

Trump - a self-proclaimed germaphobe, himself has downplayed Coronavirus situation in the US claiming that “So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu”. He added, “It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!” While he has since then changed his stance taking a more protectionist view, closing borders, Trump has publically many times blamed China and the Democrats 'for spreading Corona hoax'.