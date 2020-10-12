Donald Trump's Son Says ‘My Father Took COVID-19 Vaccine’, Gets Grilled Online

Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump’s botch up in a LIVE televised interview about his father having taken a “vaccine for COVID-19” has caused a stir online. In an interview with leading US broadcaster ABC’s, This Week, Eric said that his dad’s [US President Trump] recovery has been amazing and goes to show how “good some of these vaccines are being created are.” He further went on to add on live television that what his father had done on the vaccine front, was sublime, and that no one else could have done it.

Furthermore, Eric said that his father [Trump] started day one to create this “amazing” vaccine, he had worked to push this vaccine and now he just took it. Calling his father’s recovery from the vaccine an “inspiration”, Trump’s son added that Americans should be “very proud of that”. Instantaneously, the ABC host Jonathan Karl interrupted Eric’s address to say if he could just clarify to the American people, his father [Donald Trump] just took a vaccine? To this, Eric immediately backtracked, saying, meaning at Walter Reed Military Hospital, the medicines that he was administered. Karl corrected Eric saying, “The therapeutics.” Eric further responded, that as a son it wasn’t fun watching Trump taking off to Walter Reed on Marine One, adding, his 74-year-old father’s condition was in fact very serious.

Internet reminds, 'no vaccine yet'

However, Eric’s brief comments were taken note of by the viewers who took to their Twitter handles to call out at him for what he meant. A healthcare worker tweeted, “Will someone please try to explain to Eric Trump what a vaccine is?” “Eric Trump apparently doesn’t understand what a vaccine is,” another pointed out. “Eric trump is a fool, I’m being nice,” the third said, aggravated. “There is no cure, there is no vaccine,” one other reminded. “Donald Trump was in the lab with the scientist creating the vaccine that he took that saved him. Where does one start to unpack this,” said another? “He calls treatments “vaccines,” one other wrote in disbelief.

