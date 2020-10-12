Trump Tells Backers 'American Science Will Eradicate China Virus'; Fearmongers On Biden

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday made his first public address after being discharged from Walter Reed Military hospital where he was treated for COVID-19 and told his supporters assembled in the White House lawn that the power of American science and medicine will eradicate the ‘China Virus’ once and for all.

Donald Trump, 74, and First Lady Melania, 50 had tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The president was admitted to the hospital for treatment. After spending four days at Walter Reed, he returned to the White House on Monday. The President assured Americans that he was ‘feeling great’ and thanked his supporters for their prayers.

“This is the single most important election in the history of our country. Get out and vote, and I love you. We got a great poll in Florida. We got a great poll in North Carolina. We got a great poll in Nevada. Georgia is looking fantastic. Texas is looking fantastic. We got a great poll in Texas and great polls all over the place,” Trump told hundreds of Republican supporters from the balcony of the White House in a campaign-style event.

Attacks 'left-wing' Biden

He also criticised his opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, calling them left-wing politicians. Trump said his opponents would ‘crush COVID-19 recovery through unscientific lockdown’.

Trump also highlighted his administration’s colossal accomplishments for communities of colour, record employment, historic low poverty rates, criminal justice reform, billions of investments through opportunity zones, and unwavering support to the school of choice.

Further attacking Biden, the president said if the left gains power, they would launch a nationwide campaign against law enforcement by taking away their funds, their firearms, and their fundamental authorities. “It is time for all Americans to stand up and reject the campaign of slander against our police from left-wing politicians and liberal pundits,” he said.

The White House defined Trump’s address as an official event where he delivered a speech to peaceful protesters who are in support of law and order.

(Image credits: AP)