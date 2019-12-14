The Debate
The Debate
Trump's Team Tweets Video Of President As Thanos, Netizens Point Out Error

US News

US President Donald Trump’s campaign team for 2020 presidential elections put out a video of him as Thanos, the supervillain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Trump

US President Donald Trump’s campaign team for 2020 presidential elections put out a video of him as Thanos, the supervillain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The team tweeted a clip from Avengers: Endgame where Trump, just like Thanos, snaps his infinity gauntlet to wipe out House of Representatives’ Speaker Nancy Pelosi, along with other Democrats, who initiated the impeachment proceeding against the US president.

Supervillain Thanos

Trump team made an obvious blunder while putting out the video since Thanos was not the hero of the Avengers series but a supervillain who fails while trying to wipe out half of the universe. People were quick to notice the miscalculation and questioned if they were trying to project Trump as 'narcissistic' villain. In the end, Thanos was outsmarted by the Avengers, so Bernie Sanders' team latched onto it and shared another video showing the Democrats who endorsed Sanders, including Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as the saviours of humanity.

The creator of Thanos's character, Jim Starlin, called Trump a 'pompous fool' and said that he felt violated. Starlin noted that Trump enjoys "comparing himself to a mass murderer" adding that even "national nightmares" come to an end. Social media criticised the team for the campaign tactics asked if Republican's are trying to destroy the democracy symbolised through Thanos. "So Trump is Thanos and the Democrats are the Avengers trying to restore democracy that evil Republicans have nearly destroyed. Glad we’re on the same page," commented a user. 

Published:
