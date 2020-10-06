'Trump's Treatment Is Unique': China Stooge Unsure If US President's A Model Covid Patient

As US President Donald Trump returns to the White House after 4 days of battling COVID-19, the Editor of China's mouthpiece media Global Times welcomed the development calling it 'good news'. While Hu Xijin called Trump's recovery 'an inspiration to US society,' he took a swipe at the President, hoping that he would pay 'more attention' to curbing the virus after downplaying it for months. He also opined that Trump's recovery could not be a model to fight the virus since his treatment was unique, as the President of the nation.

It's good news and an inspiration to US society. Meanwhile, it's hard to say it could be a model for the fight against COVID-19, since Trump's medical treatment is unique. Hoping that he will put more attention on curbing virus than downplay it after returning to White House. pic.twitter.com/8bzkbX0TFI — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) October 6, 2020

Trump recovering from COVID-19

US President and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus on Friday after one of Trump’s close aides got infected with the virus. Taking to Twitter to reveal his diagnosis, the US President had said that he will begin his quarantine and recovery process immediately with his wife. On the second day of his testing positive, Trump was flown to a military hospital.

US media has reported that Trump received experimental antibody treatment that hasn't been approved by the US FDA, on a 'compassionate use' request.

On October 6, he told Americans to ‘get out there’ and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House after four days of emergency treatment. After returning on Monday, Trump in an unusual decision climbed up to the South Portico stairs, instead of the elevators, to go to his residence. After taking off the mask, the US President stood up in the portico facing South Lawns for a few minutes and saluted Marine One.

In a recorded video message, Trump, while referring to the deadly virus, said, “Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it”. He added, “We’re going back, we’re going back to work. We’re going to be out front. Don’t let it dominate your lives. Get out there, be careful”.

With less than a month until the US presidential election, recent polls show Trump behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Trump and Biden will next meet on October 15 for the second presidential debate in Miami. The two leaders will then meet once again on October 22 for the final face-off before the election. In the meantime, they will continue to hold rallies and do election campaign to woo voters for the November 3 poll.

