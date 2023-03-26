Turkey And Hungary May Get Snubbed From Biden's Democracy Summit: Report

As the Biden administration gears up to organise the highly anticipated 'Summit for Democracy', reports are emerging that the US has blocked two NATO members Turkey and Hungary’s participation in the summit. Citing local media reports, Russia Today reported that the US officials stated on Thursday that the Joe Biden government is planning to keep these two countries off the list. The animosities between the two nations and the rest of the North Atlantic alliance have increased amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Part of the reason for the rising animosity is the fact that the two countries stalled the entry of Nordic nations Finland and Sweden into the alliance.

This is not the first time the two nations were neglected. Both Hungary and Turkey were snubbed from last year’s inaugural rendition of the summit. On Thursday an anonymous source from the American State Department confirmed that all participants in the 2021 summit have received their invitation for this year’s summit. The source also stated that some additions were made to the guest list. However, there was no mention of the two NATO member countries. The source also made it clear that through this summit, the Biden administration does impose an “ all-encompassing judgement on the strength of another country’s democracy”. The summit is considered one of the signature foreign policy achievements of the US President.

Resistance to adhering to NATO rules might cause hindrances

Both Turkey and Hungary have been relegated to the bad side of the US and the western allies for a plethora of reasons. While Turkey and the United States have shared a solid relationship, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s announcement that the country would ratify Finland’s membership with NATO but not Sweden, did not sit well with many of the fellow members. Hungary on the other hand, initially refused the EU sanctions against the Russian oil and gas industry. In 2020, the US president himself denounced the European country and called it “totalitarian”. The highly anticipated 'Summit for Democracy' will take place from March 28-30 in Washington. It will also be organised in partner countries like South Korea and Zambia.