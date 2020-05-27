Twitter Refuses To Delete Trump's Tweets Over Opening Of Lori Klausutis' Death Case

US President Donald Trump has been attacking US television hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinksi over the death of Lori Klausutis through a series of tweets this month. Taking to Twitter, Trump on Tuesday stated that there are several "unanswered and obvious questions", personally attacking the Scarborough. He started talking about the case on May 1 when he questioned the television host as to when is he going to talk about Lori Klausutis on his show. Later, on May 4, he demanded of opening the 'Florida Cold Case'.

While Lori's widowed husband Timothy Klausutis demanded to delete the tweets, Twitter has refused to do so. Instead, a Twitter spokesperson in a statement said that they are "deeply sorry" for the painful statements. The spokesperson further added that they have been working to expand existing product features and policies so that they can more effectively address things like these.

The opening of a Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough was not a Donald Trump original thought, this has been going on for years, long before I joined the chorus. In 2016 when Joe & his wacky future ex-wife, Mika, would endlessly interview me, I would always be thinking.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

“Concast” should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough. I know him and Crazy Mika well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is “nuts”. Besides, bad ratings! #OPENJOECOLDCASE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2020

Timothy Klausutis writes to Twitter CEO

After Trump regularly started tweeting about opening the case of Lori Kalusutis, her husband Timothy wrote an emotional letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey urging him to take the tweets down last week. Addressing the letter to Dorsey, Timothy stated that his wife's death was the "single most painful thing" that he had to deal with in 52 years. He further said " There has been a constant barrage of falsehoods, half-truths, innuendo and conspiracy theories since the day she died", because of which he has struggled to move on with his life.

Timothy further wrote that the frequency, intensity, ugliness, and promulgation of the "horrifying lies" have been increasing on the internet. Citing US President Donald Trump's recent tweets, he wrote that "the conspiracy theorists are continuing to spread their bile and misinformation" on Twitter, disparaging the memory of his wife and their marriage. "My request is simple: Please delete these tweets," he wrote in the letter.

Trump's response to the letter

During his briefing on healthcare on Tuesday, Trump was asked if he had seen the letter written by Timothy Klausutis, to which he said, "Yeah, I have. I'm sure that ultimately they want to get to the bottom of it and it's a very serious situation." He further added that it is a very suspicious thing. " I hope somebody gets to the bottom of it. It would be a very good thing. As you know there's no statute of limitations," he said.

About Lori Klausutis's death

Lori Klausutis died at the age of 28 in 2001 after losing consciousness from an abnormal heart rhythm and hitting her head. According to the police, there was no evidence of foul play. Medical reports had stated that she had suffered an acute subdural hematoma or a blood clot.

Joe Scarborough had employed Klausutis while he was a Republican congressman from Florida. Several conspiracy theories had emerged at the time of her death, suspecting Scarborough of being involved in her death.

