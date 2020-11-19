Gal Gadot Bonds With Ali Fazal On Twitter Over 'Wonder Woman 1984' Release Date Update

Gal Gadot and Ali Fazal will be seen together next in the Hollywood movie Death on the Nile. Both the actors had shot for the movie and had also posted pictures from the set. Recently, the actors had a sweet exchange of words on Twitter over Wonder Woman 1984 release date.

Gal Gadot recently took to her Twitter handle and shared an update about the Wonder Woman 1984 release date. Ali Fazal shared the tweet on his official Twitter handle and wished her luck. Gal Gadot also responded to this with an adorable message. Here is a look at the exchange of words between Gal Gadot and Ali Fazal.

Ali Fazal and Gal Gadot's sweet exchange of words on Twitter

Gal Gadot took to her official Twitter handle and put out an update related to Wonder Woman 1984 release date. In her message, she shared her excitement about the movie. Talking about the release date, Gal Gadot mentioned that it was not an easy decision and they never thought that they would have to hold up the release date for so long. She also revealed that the movie will be releasing in the theatres and on HBOMax too. Here is a look at Gal Gadot’s tweet.

Gal Gadot's movie, Wonder Woman 1984 release date update

After Gal Gadot shared this message, her Death on the Nile co-star Ali Fazal took to his Twitter handle and retweeted Gal Gadot’s Tweet. He wished Gal Gadot best of luck in his tweet and said that it is going to be great. He also mentioned that everyone is looking forward to it. Here is a look at Ali Fazal's Twitter.

Ali Fazal's Twitter

Best of luck Gal 🤓. Its going to be great . Everyones lookin forward to this . 🙅🏾🙅🏾. https://t.co/GMeV7MGOw4 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) November 19, 2020

As soon as Ali Fazal shared the tweet, Gal Gadot replied to this tweet by saying thank you. Miss you! Their adorable interaction on Twitter is surely winning the hearts of their fans. A lot of fans showed their excitement on Gal Gadot’s tweet about the Wonder Woman 1984 release date. Here is a look at Gal Gadot’s reply on Ali Fazal's Twitter.

❤️🙅🏻‍♀️❤️ thank you. miss you! — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) November 19, 2020

Gal Gadot and Ali Fazal’s Death on the Nile

Gal Gadot and Ali Fazal’s movie Death on the Nile is a sequel to the 2017 mystery thriller Murder on the Orient Express. The movie is helmed by Kenneth Branagh. The ensemble cast of the movie features Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright in pivotal roles.

Image Credits: Gal Gadot Instagram and Ali Fazal Instagram

