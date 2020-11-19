Ashish Chanchlani Plays A Prank On His Twitter Fans; Says He's 'tested Positive'

If there's one thing to know about Ashish Chanchlani's brand of comedy is that it is based on the comedian's personal experiences and the relatability factor which gravitates millions of viewers to his videos. Besides being a successful YouTube personality, Ashish has also managed to capture fans' hearts on other social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. The proud Ulhasnagar resident does not shy away from sharing memes which put him in the funnily condescending light on social media which sets him apart from the other lot of internet stars. However, this time around, Ashish decided to play a prank on his fanbase who is known to be notorious for pulling his leg all the time. Check out Ashish Chanchlani's Twitter prank on his fans below:

Ashish Chanchlani's Twitter prank

The COVID-19 pandemic has its grip around various countries. Even though the numbers in India seem to have gone down in recent days, the threat of catching the virus prevails. Amid the confusing and scary times of an ongoing pandemic, Ashish decided that it would be funny for him to stress his fans out by writing that he has tested positive.

Hi guys i tested positive for laziness and overthinking. — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) November 18, 2020

Ashish took to Twitter and wrote 'Hi guys i tested positive for laziness and overthinking' (sic). This resulted in an outpour of reactions by fans who got concerned over the first few words of his tweet. While one fan took to the reply section of the Tweet and wrote 'You almost gave a heart attack for a milisecond..' (sic). Another one wrote - 'Godddddd... Reading the first part I was like "hell no not again"!!!!' (sic). Check out their reactions below:

Godddddd... Reading the first part I was like "hell no not again"!!!! — Sreyaa Ganguly (@sreyaanotshreya) November 18, 2020

You almost gave a heart attack for a milisecond.. — Siddhi Kulkarni (@siddhikul_28) November 18, 2020

At the first

I was 😳😳

Then I was 😁😁🤣🤣😂😂 — Guitarist Shravan Pawar (@_Shravan_Pawar_) November 18, 2020

Ashish's latest prank on his fans can be deemed as a way for him to get back to them after a wave of trolling and pulling his leg in recent days on social media. Back on November 15, a number of memes featuring the lookalike of Ashish Chanchlani had done the rounds on the internet. Ever since then, fans have been sharing photos of Ashish's multiple doppelgangers on social media. Check out some of the funniest memes below:

Thank you everyone it has been a very inspiring journey pic.twitter.com/Jdbj3g4dGr — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) November 15, 2020

Now who does he look like😂😂?? https://t.co/GGb7igvwqs — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) November 15, 2020

(Mereko Har Taraf Yahi Dikrela Hai😂😶) pic.twitter.com/YvVuwNRAmc — Nishant Sharma🃏 (@srcsmic_enginer) November 17, 2020

