US Imposes Sanctions On Iranian Officials, Judges Over Human Rights Violations

The United States announced sanctions of several Iranian officials and judges on September 24 over alleged gross violations of human rights. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the Trump administration has imposed sanctions on Judge Seyyed Mahmoud Sadati, Judge Mohammad Soltani, Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Court of Shiraz, and blacklisted Adel Abad, Orumiyeh, and Vakilabad Prisons. The sanctions targeted a judge who sentenced Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari to death.

Earlier this month, Iran executed Navid Afkari, a young wrestler, for allegedly killing a man during anti-government protests back in 2018. US President Donald Trump had appealed Iran for a stay on the 27-year-old wrestler’s execution. Afkari's arrest and subsequent sentencing sparked international outrage and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) called it “very sad news.”

Pompeo said that the wrestler was subjected to trials that were “rushed and grossly unfair” and he was reported being tortured by Iranian officials at Adel Abad Prison. Calling his execution an “unconscionable act”, the State Secretary said that the United States joins with nations around the world in mourning Navid’s execution and condemning the Iranian regime.

“Navid’s death must not be in vain: peace-loving nations should condemn his execution and Iran’s egregious human rights violations, and reaffirm respect for the freedom, dignity, and equality of every person,” the statement read.

'Maximum pressure' policy

The United States has intensified its “maximum pressure” campaign after declaring the restoration of all sanctions relaxed under the Iranian nuclear deal. On September 21, the United States imposed new sanctions on Iran’s defence ministry and other individuals allegedly involved in its nuclear program.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told the United Nations General Assembly on September 22 that the United States impose “neither negotiations nor war” on the Islamic Republic. US-Iran relations quickly deteriorated after US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) in May 2018, calling it the “worst deal ever”.

