'UFO Spotted' Off Florida Coast Triggers Epic Theories, Experts Say It Was...

On Wednesday, February 10, a very strange looking UFO-like object was spotted in Florida. After this, posts related to UFO sighting started trending on social media and netizens came up with different explanations and theories regarding the same. However, Dutch researcher and scientist Dr. Marco Langbroek claimed the ‘UFO’ was likely a Trident II submarine-launched ballistic missile undergoing testing. The Trident II SLBM forms an integral part of the US and UK nuclear deterrent arsenal but it remains unclear whether it was launched by a UK or US military submarine.

Netizens share images

Various people took to their social media handles as they shared images and videos of the UFO-like object. However, as per a blog by Sat Track Cam, there was a navigation warning NAVAREA IV 117/21, for the Trident-II SLBM test in the Atlantic. The map showed the hazard areas in the Navigational Warning plotted and it also showed a fitted ballistic trajectory. Let’s have a look at the videos and images that people shared.

Strange Object appear in sky 2hrs ago in Palm Beach Florida, did my research & no rocket was launch today either, the next rocket launch is March 25th. #UFO #UFOsighting pic.twitter.com/d5uqmuJFUD — Nick Thomas (@Mixmasterxl) February 10, 2021

When I watched it I was waiting fir the mushroom cloud. Also, wasn’t there one sighted in Virginia as well? pic.twitter.com/ucWk91TCm2 — Maxwell (@PushYourself247) February 10, 2021

Okay I think we just saw a UFO in Delray Beach, Florida. I started taking this pic as it was disintegrating into the sky. Coolest thing ever. #florida #UFO #ufosighting pic.twitter.com/U1KhfuzIpk — sassyyy✨ (@sassyg7799) February 10, 2021

What the hell did I just see in the sky over Florida? No info here yet on Twitter. Was looking E/NE from Palm Beach County at 6:31pm ET #Florida #Nasa #UFO pic.twitter.com/OKg7jssuEu — Michael Hollender (@mrhollender) February 10, 2021

The indicated range for the test was about 8400 km. That is somewhat shorter than most earlier Trident-II tests in the Atlantic. The earlier tests had a range near 9,800 km. In one case it was 10,600 km. The target area near Ascension Island indicates that this may be a British Royal Navy test with the SLBM launched from a Vanguard-class submarine rather than a US Navy test. However, this is not yet certain.

A shorter range was indicated for the infamous June 2016 Royal British Navy Trident-II test. It would have had a 8900 km range with a target area west of Ascension Island if it had not failed. However, the range for the upcoming February 2021 test is 500 km shorter than that of this June 2016 test. The target for this will be slightly more north and the launch area further out of the Florida coast.

(Image Credits: Twitter/RoseMontSeneca)