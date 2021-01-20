UK Coronavirus Strain Detected In 60 Countries, South African Variant In 23 Nations: WHO

The UK coronavirus strain has been detected in at least 60 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on January 20. The mutant virus named B.1.1.7 was found in Britain in early December but has now spread across continents with China being the latest addition. The British strain, as per scientists is 56 per cent more contagious and genetically diverse from other known variants.

Meanwhile, talking about the South African strain in its weekly update, the UN agency said that it has now been reported in 23 countries and territories. Like the UK variant, the South African strain has also been touted to be more infectious than the original virus. While these both variants have left experts concerned, Japan reported a third , previously unknown, virus strain prompting the country’s government to impose immediate lockdown.

The caseload of global infection has risen to 96,311,790 with US bearing the brunt of most cases. With Joe Biden set to take oath a country’s president , people are expected the cases to climb down. Meanwhile, India, which recently kick-started its vaccination drive, remains amongst the topmost affected over 10,0595,660 cases. With the global death count now well past two million, and new variants of the virus causing deep concern, countries across the world are grappling with how to slow infections until vaccines become widely available.

Read: COVID-19: Over 100 Infected With UK Virus Variant At Belgian Retirement Home

Read:WHO Chief Says World On Brink Of 'catastrophic Moral Failure' As Rich Nations Hog Vaccines

WHO urges equal vaccines

Meanwhile, talking about vaccines, the head of the World Health Organization said the world is on the “brink of catastrophic moral failure’ if rich countries hog COVID-19 vaccine doses while poorest suffer. Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus has many times called upon rich countries to refrain from practising vaccine nationalism and ensure equitable distribution. However, a recent report by WHO’s European Brach has revealed that most of the vaccine doses were being delivered only in 10 nations including the US, Britain, Israel amongst others.

Read:Biden's Goal Of Inoculating 100 Million In 100 Days Is 'absolutely Achievable', Says Fauci

Read:COVID-19: UK Government Plans To 'end Lockdown In March', Says Minister