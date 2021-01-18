COVID-19: Over 100 Infected With UK Virus Variant At Belgian Retirement Home

More than 100 people have been infected with the UK strain of coronavirus at a Belgian retirement home. The mutant virus named B.1.1.7 was initially reported in country’s north in December but its exponential spread has left authorities concerned. The British strain, as per scientists is 56 per cent more contagious and genetically diverse from other known variants.

New outbreak

A total of 111 people have been confirmed to be infected at De Groene Verte including 39 staff members. As per authorities, the infected population makes two-third of the home residents. Out of the total that contracted the virus, three have lost their lives. In addendum, Belga News Agency earlier reported infection in eight other people with disabilities in the same area, however, it later clarified that it wasn’t yet known if the contracted the UK variant.

In the aftermath, Mayor of Houthulst said that the situation has put a halt on all social and sporting activities in town. As of now, no source of the infection has been identified as none of them had travelled to the UK. However, the mayor said that infection must have been indirect.

Belgium has reported 678,839 cases and of now, latest official records revealed. The country located western Europe has been hammered with one of the highest per-capita death rates with current toll touching 20,435. According to official data, Belgium has a population of 11.5 million as of 2020.

In Belgium, people are still not allowed more than one guest at home, bars and restaurants remain closed. Last month, chocolate and beer shops were declared ‘essential items’ and were allowed to keep trading when the "non-essential" businesses were shuttered due to the coronavirus restrictions. One of the oldest and Belgium’s popular chocolate producers Neuhaus was open to buyers as its CEO Ignace Van Doorselaere told SKY that the establishment was central to the Belgian culture and despite lockdown, had remained operational. Similarly, outlets serving the beers were also exempted from the COVID-19 restrictions. According to sources of DW, some Brussels-based breweries were also allowed by the Belgium authorities to commence the home delivery services throughout the lockdown.

