Jos Buttler Raises ₹60.86 Lakh For UK Hospital From Auctioning World Cup Winning Jersey

The coronavirus pandemic has had its tentacles spread around the world and a majority of the global cricketing fraternity have stepped up to help those in need. While many cricketers have made massive donations, English wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has given up on one of his most prized possessions so that he can assist a hospital in England for procuring essential equipment during UK lockdown. Jos Buttler's 2019 World Cup-winning jersey was sold on Tuesday for a massive £65,100 (₹60.86 lakh).

Jos Buttler auctions jersey: Jos Buttler makes massive sacrifice towards combatting Coronavirus

The jersey is special for many England fans as Buttler's diving run-out was pivotal in making England win its first World Cup after the match couldn't be decided even by the Super Over, let alone a tie. On Tuesday, the bid for the shirt lay at £65,800 but a few cancelled bids later, the final selling price of the jersey was £65,100 (₹60.86 lakh).

Jos Buttler auctions jersey: Essential equipment to help Coronavirus patients

According to a report in The Sun, the idea to auction off his jersey came to Jos Buttler when he came to know about the troubles being faced by the Royal Brompton Hospital where a relative works. The hospital needed to raise £100,000 (₹93.49 lakh) to buy an ECMO machine that could not only help coronavirus patients but other patients with heart and lung ailments too. Buttler and a few other English players had also contributed to the hospital to help its overworked staff get essential supplies like snacks and toiletries during UK lockdown.

Jos Buttler auctions jersey: Players make contributions to the ECB

Buttler was also among the top contributors of the £500,000 (₹4.67 crore) that the centrally-contracted England players like Ben Stokes gave to the ECB and other good causes. This money is intended to help the ECB sustain its operations and be able to support cricket on smaller levels. Buttler is scheduled to play for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

