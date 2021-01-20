UK PM Congratulates Joe Biden And Kamala Harris, Says 'I Look Forward To Working With You'

On Wednesday, January 20, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden as he said that he is looking forward to working closely with the new administration. In a statement, Johnson said, “I warmly congratulate Joe Biden on his historic inauguration as 46th president of the United States and look forward to working closely with his new administration as we defeat Covid and build back better from the pandemic”. He also said that only through international cooperation all the challenges can be faced.

'Look forward'

After the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the first woman vice president inaugurated, Johnson took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate them. He said that America’s leadership is vital and he looks forward to working with Biden. “Congratulations to @JoeBiden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to @KamalaHarris on her historic inauguration”, wrote Johnson.

Congratulations to @JoeBiden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to @KamalaHarris on her historic inauguration. America’s leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 20, 2021

Starting at noon (local time), the Biden administration will be taking over the White House with ambitious goals to achieve in the very first days. Harris was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Biden by Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts. While Biden will be revamping America’s stance on a range of issues including climate policies, immigration laws and even suspension of US-Mexico border wall construction, Biden has called it “a new day for America”. Even though the event was scaled down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 59th inaugural ceremony took place with officials wearing masks.

Biden to undo Trump's policies

Biden has repeatedly indicated that he would undo a lot of policies introduced by Donald Trump. Apart from joining the Paris climate accord that Trump abandoned, Biden is also planning on revoking the controversial travel ban on several predominantly Muslim countries. Biden’s incoming White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, circulated a memo stating that during the first 10 days in office, the new US administration will launch few reversals on policies implemented by US President Donald Trump.

