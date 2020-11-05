UN, Member States Express Regret On Trump Administration's Withdrawal From Paris Accord

As the US formally withdrew from a major climate agreement on November 4, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), along with UN member states Chile, France, Italy and the UK have expressed regret over US President Donald Trump’s decision of exiting the 2015 Paris Climate Accord. However, they said that they would continue to work in cooperation with the American partners on climate action amid the alarming situation of the planet.

"We note with regret that the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement has formally come into effect today [November 4]. As we look towards COP26 in Glasgow, we remain committed to working with all US stakeholders and partners around the world to accelerate climate action, and with all signatories to ensure the full implementation of the Paris Agreement," the UNFCCC and UN member states said in a statement published late on November 4.

Biden vows to join Paris Accord

Amid the ongoing US Election 2020, in a bid to strengthen his bid to presidency Democratic Challenger Joe Biden pledged that his administration would rejoin Paris Accord on climate change. Even though he has not yet won the race officially, the Associated Press has projected him leading with 264 electoral votes while Donald Trump is at 214 electoral votes. However, there are still five key states left to call by US media outlets.

“Today, the Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement. And in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it,” Biden tweeted on Wednesday night.

While the world is still battling with the COVID-19 pandemic, climate activists along with several world leaders have tried to raise the issue of environmental degradation at the United Nations. Recently, UN’s Paris Agreement Implementation and Compliance Committee (PAICC) took forward the 2015 accord in an informal virtual meet addressing the different ways in which the world can work in unison to effectively tackle the issue.

