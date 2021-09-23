UNGA: Jaishankar Meets Tanzanian FM, Says 'will Work To Advance Development Partnership'

On the sidelines of the UNGA session, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, 22 September, held a meeting with Tanzania’s Foreign Minister Liberata Mulamula. In a tweet, Jaishankar said that both the nations will work to advance development partnership and traditional political cooperation between them.

Nice to meet my new Tanzanian colleague, FM @Amb_Mulamula.



Will work to advance our development partnership and traditional political cooperation. pic.twitter.com/CxOrFeA66m — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 22, 2021

EAM Jaishankar is in New York for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. His meeting with his Tanzanian counterpart comes after he held several bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers from Iran, Australia, Egypt and Indonesia. Previously, Jaishankar met his counterparts from France, UK and Saudi Arabia, and discussed issues related to Indo-Pacific.

EAM addresses G20 FM meeting

On Wednesday, Jaishankar also addressed the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Afghanistan. While calling for a broad-based inclusive government in the war-ravaged nation, the EAM said that the Taliban’s commitment not to allow the use of Afghan soil for terrorism in any many should be implemented. Jaishakar further went on to say that India’s engagement will be driven by its historical friendship with the Afghan people.

“Taliban’s commitment not to allow use of Afghan soil for terrorism in any manner should be implemented. The world expects a broad-based inclusive process that involves representation from all sections of Afghan society," Jaishankar said while addressing the meeting on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UNGA.

He added, “UNSC resolution 2593, which reflects global sentiment, should continue to guide our approach. India’s engagement will be driven by its historical friendship with the Afghan people.”

Addressed the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Afghanistan.



International community must come together in response to humanitarian needs.



Assistance providers must be accorded unimpeded, unrestricted and direct access. pic.twitter.com/F737SoCgHL — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 22, 2021

PM Modi arrives in US

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has arrived in the United States to hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, attend QUAD Summit and address the UNGA. PM Modi has said that his visit would be an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia.

PM Modi was received at the airport by senior officials of the Biden Administration and India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Now, Biden will host PM Modi at the White House for their bilateral meeting on 24 September. The same day, the US President will also host the QUAD Leaders’ Summit with PM Modi, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and Australian PM Scott Morrison.

(Image: Twitter)