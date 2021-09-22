UNGA: Qatar's Emir Urges World Not To Boycott Taliban, Says 'dialogue Could Be Fruitful'

The Emir of Qatar on Tuesday, 21 September, urged the world leaders to remain engaged with the Taliban, which took over Afghanistan last month. While addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani underlined Qatar’s commitment to contribute to the peaceful resolution of conflicts. He further stressed the necessity of continuing dialogue with the Taliban in the war-torn country.

The Qatari Emir stressed the significance of the continued support of the international community to the Afghan people “at this critical stage, and to separate between humanitarian aid and political differences”. He added, “It’s also important to continue dialogue with the Taliban. Boycotting them would only lead to polarisation and reactions, whereas dialogue could be fruitful.”

Qatar's role in Afghan following Taliban take over

During his speech, Sheikh Tamim even said that Qatar has spared no effort to evacuate thousands of people from the neighbouring war-ravaged country following the Taliban takeover. He stressed that his country will continue, in coordination with its partners, to do everything it can to “preserve the tangible gains” made in Doha. The Qatari Emir said, “We’re pleased that Doha is the capital of international multilateral action in our region,” and added that Qatar is looking forward to opening the UN House in Doha in near future.

Qatar has been playing a pivotal role in Afghanistan ever since the Taliban managed to capture Afghanistan. Its capital city Doha has provided a neutral ground and hosted diplomats from across the globe, as they engaged with the insurgents at various levels. It has even facilitated evacuations of foreigners and Afghans and was among the first nations to provide relief materials for Afghans.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Tamim’s remarks at the annual UNGA were directed at the world leaders who still haven’t recognised the Taliban. The insurgent group, on the other hand, has said that they want international recognition. The Taliban have even urged to speak at the UNGA’s high-level meeting of the world leaders and have challenged the credentials of Afghan’s former UN ambassador. The group says that it is the responsibility of the UN to recognise their government and for other nations to have diplomatic relations with them.

(Image: AP)

