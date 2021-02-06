'United Approach': US Holds 'in-depth Meeting' With Three European Powers

The top diplomats of Britain, France, Germany and the US held a virtual meeting on January 5 for the first time in almost three years for talks that included discussions on Iran and nuclear power. The discussion, which was held between foreign ministers of all the four nations included a multitude of topics including Iran, China, Russia, Myanmar, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic. The discussions came just a day after American President Joe Biden announced that the US was back at the centre stage of the world.

Could revive transatlantic ties

Elaborating about the meeting in a statement, German foreign ministry said that the foreign ministers had agreed on the desire to revive the traditionally close transatlantic partnership and tackle global challenges together in future It further added that the meeting was characterised by “trusting and constructive atmosphere”. The “in-depth discussion” also got positive reviews from French and British minister who said that the “united approach” could resolve their “shared concerns.”

(1/2) Today 🇫🇷🇩🇪🇬🇧 and 🇺🇸 met and affirmed the centrality of the transatlantic partnership in dealing with the shared challenges that the world faces including on security, climate and health. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) February 5, 2021

(2/2) The E3 and the US discussed how a united approach could address our shared concerns towards Iran. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) February 5, 2021

We just had a in-depth and important conversation on Iran with @SecBlinken, @Heiko Maas and @DominicRaab to handle together nuclear and regional security challenges. We also touched base on other key pressing issues. — Jean-Yves Le Drian (@JY_LeDrian) February 5, 2021

This comes as US President Biden said that he will 'repair alliances’ as the world looks forward to the United States’ renewed commitment in the next four years of his administration. “We will mend the relationship with allies and engage with the world once again,” the US President said, in his remarks to State Department. America will “repair alliances not to meet yesterday's challenges, but today's and tomorrow’s,” Biden said, adding that the US leadership must meet the new moment of advancing authoritarianism, citing China and Moscow as rivals that “damage and disrupt” American democracy.

“The US must meet the new moment accelerating global challenges from the pandemic to the climate crisis to nuclear proliferation challenging the will only to be solved by nations working together and in common. "We cannot do it alone,” Biden said in his remarks.

Furthermore, he reiterated America’s diplomacy rooted in its ‘cherished democratic values’: defending freedom, championing opportunity, upholding universal rights, respecting the rule of law, and treating every person with dignity. “That is the grounding wire of our global power. That is our inexhaustible source of strength. That is America's abiding advantage,” Joe Biden stated.

