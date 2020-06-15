25-foot-tall Lord Hanuman Installed In US' Delaware; Nation's 2nd Tallest Religious Statue

The United States has got its largest Hanuman statue, at 25 feet high, built in Delaware. It is the tallest statue of a Hindu God in the country, and has been carved from a solid block of black granite. The Hanuman statue weighing 30,000kg took over a year to be completed.

After a statue is delivered to the Delaware Temple the priests, as per their tradition conduct 5 to 10-day rituals. During this time the community is also invited to bond with the statue, Patibanda Sarma, president of Hindu Temple Association in Hockessin said.

"Once the statue is made according to a prescribed process by an artisan and is delivered to the temple, the temple priests normally conduct a 10 day, a 5 to 10-day rituals, mostly involving fire offerings and other rituals. And also the community is invited to bond with the statue," Patibanda Sarma, president of Hindu Temple Association in Hockessin told the Media in Delaware.

According to the Hindu rituals 'Yantra Pratishtha' and 'Prana Prathishtha' are done for the precise installation of the statue, Sarma said. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no much gathering of the public during these ceremonies, he added.

The statue of Our Lady Queen of Peace at Holy Spirit Church in New Castle is the largest religious statue in the country and the latest Hanuman statue in Delaware will be second in the list of largest religious statues US.

(With inputs from ANI)