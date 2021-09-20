US Accelerates Deportation Flights; Flies Out 3,300 Migrants To Haiti In Last Two Days

The United States Homeland Security Department has begun deportation flights to move thousands of Haitian migrants accumulated under the International bridge across the Rio Grande river in Texas' Del Rio city. As per France24, about 3,300 migrants have been moved in the last two days from the US-Mexico border city. Over the next week, US Border Patrol has aimed to process the 12,662 migrants that are "underneath the bridge as quickly as... possible," US Border Patrol Chief said at a presser on September 19, Sunday.

About a dozen Texas Homeland Security vehicles patrolled near the bridge and river to curb the influx of migrants. However, despite the fear of being deported, Haitian immigrants still crossed the river into the US about 2.4 km east of the previous spot, the Associated Press reported. Meanwhile, the US is working to appeal with home countries and the countries through which these migrants transited to accommodate the migrants until their immigration process is completed.

Outbound flights begin from Texas

According to reports, one flight boarding group of migrants were flown to El Paso, Texas. Three other flights were scheduled to leave Texas with migrants from Laredo and two from San Antonio to Haiti, a US official told AP under conditions of anonymity. Outbound flights to Haiti began on Sunday and will continue daily, Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas told during a press conference. However, he did not add the number of flights or the number of Haitians for security reasons. The US has also prepared to fly out a large group of migrants from areas bordering Guatemala.

Migrants wade through waist-deep water to enter the US

"In Haiti, there is no security. The country is in a political crisis. We all are looking for a better life." 38-year-old Haitian migrant Fabricio Jean, who arrived in Texas with two daughters and wife told AP.

As per reports, over 14,000 migrants have illegally entered the Del Rio city through Port areas in the Southern US State. Some crossed the land border, mostly all came through the river with boxes on their head filled with food, PTI reported. Among the asylum seekers were Haitians living in South America, who decided to shift northwards due to lack of job, racism, and failure to attain legal status, France24 mentioned. According to a report by US Customs Department, in August alone about 2,08,000 migrants registered themselves as refugees. The migration has witnessed a massive surge amidst the overwhelming chaos situation in Haiti following former President Jovonel Moise's assassination.

With inputs from AP and PTI

Image: AP/PTI