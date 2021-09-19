US To Ramp Up Deportation Flights Of Illegal Haitian Migrants In South Texas

The United States government has decided to accelerate the deportation of illegal Haitian migrants accumulated in South Texas. As per reports, three flights have been scheduled for September 19 and more could be planned in the coming days, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting a US-based publication. The decision has been taken following the increase in the influx of immigrants across the US-Mexico border.

According to US publications, a large number of migrants have gathered under a bridge in Del Rio, South Texas. On September 18, the US Department of Homeland Security under the Biden administration said in a statement that it will "accelerate the pace and increase capacity" to remove Haitian immigrants and other refugees in the next 72 hours. The Joe Biden administration had temporarily halted outbound migrant flights to Haiti following the earthquake in August. It was also followed by a prolonged period of civil disruption, US Homeland Security Department stated.

The US shuts down Del Rio port of entry along Texas-Mexico border

"This temporary closure and shift are necessary in order for CBP to respond to urgent safety and security needs presented by an influx of migrants into Del Rio and is effective immediately, added the statement.

As per reports, over 14,000 migrants have illegally entered the Del Rio county through the Port area in the Southern US State of Texas. They have amassed under the Del Rio International bridge as they awaited to turn themselves in to the US Border Patrol in order to seek refuge. Following the heavy influx, the US State Department has ordered the Customs and Border Protection to shut down water entry along the Texas-Mexico border. As per reports, the border protection agency re-routed traffic to another entry point in response to urgent security needs.

"US Customs and Border Protection today announced that the Office of Field Operations (OFO) Del Rio Port of Entry will temporarily close and re-route traffic from Del Rio to Eagle Pass to more effectively manage resources and ensure uninterrupted flow of trade and travel," a press release said on Friday.

Additionally, since Friday, six more points of entry have been closed along the US-Mexico border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott told on Thursday. According to a report by US Customs Department, in August alone about 2,08,000 migrants registered themselves as refugees. The migration has witnessed a massive surge amidst the overwhelming chaos situation in Haiti following former President Jovonel Moise's assassination.

