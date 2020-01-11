US Attempted Second Attack Targeting Iranian Military Official In Yemen: Report

A new report revealed that the United States forces had made a second attempt to kill an Iranian military official in Yemen on the same day the chief of Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani was assassinated. According to an international media, four US officials had executed a strike targeting a Yemen-based financial backer and high-ranking member of Iran's Quds Force Abdul Reza Shahlai. However, the mission proved to be unsuccessful.

As per reports, the attack on Shahlai was carried after the intelligence had suggested that the chief of Quds Force was plotting a large-scale attack on the US embassies. It is reported that Shahlai has been accused of directing attacks against the US and coalition forces in Iraq.

Assassination of Qassem Soleimani

The Chief of Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, along with others was killed in a US drone attack near the Baghdad international airport last week. As per reports, the attack was made in the backdrop of the attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad by Shiite protesters after airstrikes in Iraq and Syria.

Read: US secretary speaks to Pak army chief over the killing of Irani General Qassem Soleimani

Iran-backed PMF hit by airstrikes

Amid the tensions between the United States and Iran, two airstrikes on Friday morning reportedly targeted Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation Force (PMF) in Iraq-Syria border. This was first reported by Russian state media Sputnik citing Arabic language outlet Al Mayadeen.

According to reports, two F351s fighter aircraft that belonged to the Israeli Air Force struck trucks and individuals near the border. The Popular Mobilisation Force (PMF) has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States. It is also known as 'Hashd al-Shaabi'.

Read: Japan PM Shinzo Abe to visit Middle East despite ongoing US-Iran tensions

Iran-US tensions

The tensions between Iran and the US escalated after the US on January 3, hit Baghdad International Airport, following which deputy commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Iran's Quds forces chief Qassem Soleimani were killed.

After the killing, Iran threatened the US of "harsh retaliation." Soon, two airstrikes were reported near the US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone. After the second attack at the Green Zone, Donald Trump threatened to strike 52 Iranian sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hit back at Trump and reminded him of the Iran Air flight 655 incident where 290 passengers lost their lives. However, soon on Wednesday, the Al-Assad and Ebril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces were hit by multiple rockets.

Read: Mike Pompeo: Qassem Soleimani wasn't in Baghdad on 'peace mission'

Read: Amid claims it downed Ukraine airliner, Iran says its black box may have 'technical fault'

(With agency inputs; Image Source: AP)