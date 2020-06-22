US Attorney General William Barr Echoes Trump's Concern Over Mail-in Ballot

US Attorney General William Barr echoed the concerns of President Donald Trump over the use of mail-in ballots in the upcoming presidential elections, saying it could open the “floodgates of potential fraud”. In an interview with Fox News which aired on June 21, Barr claimed that people's “confidence” in the outcome of the election will get undermined if such measures will be implemented.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the mail-in ballots will be printed by foreign countries and it will turn out as a huge scandal. The US President often tweets his opposition for the mail-in ballots, claiming that it will harm Republicans and will lead to widespread fraud.

MAIL-IN VOTING WILL LEAD TO MASSIVE FRAUD AND ABUSE. IT WILL ALSO LEAD TO THE END OF OUR GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY. WE CAN NEVER LET THIS TRAGEDY BEFALL OUR NATION. BIG MAIL-IN VICTORY IN TEXAS COURT TODAY. CONGRATS!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Vanita Gupta, former head of Department of Justice Civil Rights Divison, accused the Attorney General of setting up weaponising the Justice Department to challenge Trump’s loss in November elections. She claimed that Barr’s “corruption” is a threat to democracy and that he should be impeached for many reasons.

Read: China Warns Against Using Words That 'stigmatize' Country After Trump's ‘Kung Flu’ Remark

Twitter fact-checked Trump's tweet

Last month, Twitter flagged Trump's tweets regarding mail-in ballots which the US President has opposing tooth and nail for a long time saying it will be used to rig the elections. The micro-blogging platform cautioned the users on Trump’s claim about mail-in voting, linking a CNN article that suggested unsubstantiated claims.

The US President went on to accuse Twitter, which has already banned political ads, of meddling in the presidential polls and said that the micro-blogging site is doing “everything” in power to censor the elections in advance. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that not only the company will continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally but will also admit to and own any mistakes Twitter makes.

Read: Trump's Re-election Campaign Team Rejects Low Turnout Manipulation Claim At Tulsa Rally

(Image: AP)