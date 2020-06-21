US Attorney's Abrupt Removal Triggers Outrage As Trump, Barr Deny Involvement

The sacking of top federal prosecutor Geoffrey Berman has triggered a barrage of criticism, accusing Department of Justice (DOJ) of blatantly corrupt interference. An utter confusion ensued in the DOJ after Attorney General William Barr announced the resignation of Berman but the latter denied it.

Berman is known for taking on powerful figures working for Donald Trump, and Guiliani was accused of seeking a ‘quid pro quo’ with Ukraine on the behest of the US President. Trump administration is accused of withholding $400m (£309.7m) in military aid, approved by Congress and the Pentagon, to Ukraine and pressurising the country to launch an investigation into Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Following DOJ’s announcement, Berman said that neither he has resigned from his position nor he has any intention to step down. He said that he learnt about his “stepping down” from a press release and that he will step down only when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate.

The incident pitted the American legal community against the government which prompted Barr to send a letter to Berman saying Trump had agreed to fire him "as of today”. However, the US President completely denied any involvement in the sacking of the federal prosecutor saying it’s all “up to the attorney general”. "I'm not involved," he added.

Nadler slams Trump

Berman later confirmed that he will be leaving the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, effective immediately. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in a statement that the whole thing smacks of corruption and incompetence. He added that neither the President nor the DOJ has offered any explanation for Berman’s purported dismissal.

“The House Judiciary Committee will immediately open an investigation into this incident, as part of our broader investigation into Barr’s unacceptable politicization of the Department of Justice,” the statement read.

The Committee is set to hear from two whistleblowers on June 24 who will explain why “Barr’s attempt to fire Mr Berman is part of a larger, ongoing, and wholly unacceptable pattern of conduct,” it added.

