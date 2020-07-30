US, Australia Reaffirm Commitment To Quad Alliance With India, Japan Amid Chinese Threat

The United States and Australia have reaffirmed their commitment to Quad consultations with India and Japan amid China’s muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific. At a press briefing, the top US and Australian ministers said that the Indo-Pacific is the focus of the alliance and the two countries are working side-by-side to strengthen their networked structure of alliances and partnerships.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as Quad, is an informal strategic forum between India, US, Japan, and Australia. The strategic alliance was formed to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and check China’s expansionist efforts in the region, which has become a major cause of concern for a rules-based order.

US State Secretary Mile Pompeo and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne addressed the briefing along with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Australian Defence Minister Linda Reynolds. Pompeo said he’s confident that all democratic friends of the United States, including India, Japan and South Korea understand the challenge.

The top US diplomat highlighted the importance of the nations, who value freedom and want economic prosperity based on the rule of law, to join together to deliver that for their people. He commended the Australian government for standing up for democratic values and the rule of law, “despite intense, continued, coercive pressure” from the Chinese Communist Party.

“It is unacceptable for Beijing to use exports or student fees as a cudgel against Australia. We stand with our Australian friends,” he asserted.

Read: Australia Says No Intention Of Damaging Ties With China, Cites Disagreements With US

Express concern over Chinese adventures

In a joint statement on Australia-US ministerial consultations, the two countries expressed deep concern over Chinese efforts to undermine the “One Country, Two Systems” framework and to erode Hong Kong’s autonomy. They also raised concerns over China’s “campaign of repression” of Uighurs and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang.

Recently, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison had agreed to expand the Quad cooperation in the areas of defence and security amid rising threat from China. Abe said that the leaders agreed to expand cooperation, including in the areas of defence and security between Japan and Australia as well as under Japan-Australia-U.S-India frameworks.

Read: Former Australian Diplomat Talks About Slain Ex-president Of Sri Lanka In His Memoir