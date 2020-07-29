Australia says no intention of damaging ties with China, cites disagreements with US

The US and Australia recently had high-level discussions on China with Canberra supporting Washington in idea of maintaining global peace. However, the Australian foreign minister said that his country had good relations with China which it does not intend of hurting. Her remarks came as US defence secretary Mike Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with their Australian counterparts earlier this week.

Speaking at a press meet, Pompeo praised Australia for standing up to pressure from China. He added that both US and Australia would continue to work together to reassert the rule of law in the South China sea. Meanwhile, Australian foreign minister Marise Payne said that both the countries shared a commitment to the rule of law and had reiterated their will to hold countries account for breaches, including China's suppression of democracy in Hong Kong.

'Based on national interest'

In addendum, she said that the countries had agreed to form a working group to monitor and respond to harmful disinformation as well as were devising methods to expand cooperation controlling infectious diseases. However, the Australian lawmaker asserted that Australia does not agree on everything with US. She added that Australia's decision is made based on its national interest and security adding that engagement with China works in benefit for both.

"The relationship that we have with China is important. And we have no intention of injuring it. But nor do we intend to do things that are contrary to our interests," she added at the press brief.

Last week, Pompeo, a staunch critic of China, had said the contentious South China Sea is not Beijing's "maritime empire" and disputes must be solved via international rules. "The United States' policy is crystal clear. The South China Sea is not China’s maritime empire. If Beijing violates international law and free nations do nothing, history shows that the Chinese Communist Party will simply take more territory. South China Sea disputes must be resolved through international law," Pompeo asserted.

