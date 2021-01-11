US Capitol Attack: 25 Domestic Terrorism Cases Opened After Jan 6 Resurrection

At least 25 domestic terrorism cases have been opened as a result of the January 6 assault on the US Congress building by a riotous mob. According to Representative Jason Crow, who spoke to Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, law enforcement agencies have launched 25 domestic terrorism cases against people part of the mob that laid siege on Capitol Hill last Wednesday. McCarthy also said that long guns, molotov cocktails, explosive devices were recovered from the site of unrest on January 6.

Congressman Crow also raised concerns about reports of active duty and reserve military members were involved in the January 6 insurrection. Crow requestion expedited investigation and courts-martial against those allegedly involved in the riot. Crow also requested a CID review of troops deployed for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden to ensure that deployed troops are not sympathetic to "domestic terrorists". Crow said that McCarthy has agreed to take additional measures.

Moments ago, I spoke with Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy about the military response to the January 6 Capitol attack and ongoing security measures.



— Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) January 10, 2021

January 6 attack

President Donald Trump is accused of inciting his supporters on January 6, who later invaded the US Congress building, where a joint session to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory was underway. The unrest led to an immediate evacuation of Congress members from the House as supporters of President Trump infiltrated the building and stirred chaos. Five people, including a Washington DC police officer, died during the incident.

Trump later issued a video message asking the mob to go back home and respect the law enforcement agencies. However, it was too late as the damage was already done by then. In the wake of the January 6 unrest, Twitter permanently removed Trump's official handle for the platform, while Democrats urged Vice-President Mike Pence and members of the President's cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and oust the Republican leader from office. Democrats are also contemplating bringing an impeachment motion against Trump. If Democrats go ahead with the impeachment, Trump will become the first President in US history to be impeached twice.

